LIVE: Giving Hearts Day Gets Off To Quick Start

Giving Hearts Day Looks A Little Different During A Pandemic

Pat Traynor, Executive Director of the Dakota Medical Foundation, tells us that this year’s Giving Hearts Day is off to a faster start than previous years.

A lot of non-profits are in greater need this year because of the effects of the pandemic.

They’ve changed things a bit this year, including adding a sweepstakes for the first time with prizes that include a brand new truck.

Head to www.givingheartsday.org to find the right organization to donate to today.