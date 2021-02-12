Fargo VA expands vaccine eligibility, about 2,000 doses available

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo VA Health Care System is temporarily expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age.

The vaccine will be distributed Friday, Feb. 12, Saturday, Feb.13 and Monday, Feb. 15.

Fargo VA Spokesman Ross Tweten says the facility has the capacity to provide about 2,000 vaccinations.

Veterans must be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the VA. Enrolled veterans can call the Fargo VA at 701-239-3700. Select option 2 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Veterans who want to enroll can call the Fargo VA’s Eligibility Office at (701) 239-3700 extension 3428.