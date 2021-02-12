Mayor: Fargo mask mandate will expire Feb.18

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says a citywide executive order requiring masks to be worn in indoor public places will expire next Thursday, Feb. 18.

Mahoney says the city will continue to strongly encourage mask use until the vaccination rate nears 100%, which he says, could be in June.

The city mask mandate went into effect in October. Gov. Doug Burgum lifted the statewide mask mandate on Jan. 18.

Mahoney says the expiration does not affect the Fargo Public School District’s mask policies.