Play of the Week Nominees: February 12

Moorhead, Grand Forks Central battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D — (KVRR) The latest Chris Heise High School Play of The Week Nominees come from both Minnesota and North Dakota on the ice.

First up, boys hockey from Thursday night. Will Kunka makes a beautiful glove save in the second period that sparked a comeback for the Spuds from three goals down to win in overtime.

But is it better than what we saw from the EDC’s best team? Grand Fork Central’s Braden Panzer scoring the Knights sixth goal of the night against Sheyenne as time expires.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.