Police investigating south Fargo burglaries

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Police are warning of a rise in home burglaries on Fargo’s south side. Since mid-January, there have been five break-ins.

Police spokesperson Jessica Schindeldecker says three of the burglaries were south of 32nd Avenue South and east of 25th Street. One was just south Prairiewood Golf Course and another near the Osgood Golf Course.

Four of the burglaries happened when homeowners were gone for extended periods. There’s nothing at this point to connect the crimes to one person.

The latest string of burglaries is a reminder to homeowners to make sure their properties are secure.