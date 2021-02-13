25th annual Polar Fest Plunge brings in Josh Duhamel as Proxy Plunger

Actor Josh Duhamel takes the plunge in support of Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — To celebrate 25 years of the Polar Fest Plunge tradition, one celebrity with ties to North Dakota is bearing the cold to help raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes.

Normally, the event is open to the public where people gather around a frozen lake to watch plungers jump into an icy hole to help raise funds.

However, due to pandemic restrictions this year’s event allowed for one celebrity jumper.

Actor Josh Duhamel was this year’s “Proxy Plunger.”

The goal is to raise money to support the hundreds of local youth who benefit from the services offered at Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes.

“I love doing this. This is something that I’d do anyway, not usually when it’s quiet this cold but I couldn’t pass it up, this is a great opportunity to support the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, I’m happy to be the proxy plunger,” Duhamel said.

The Polar Fest Plunge helped raise a total of $21,661.89 for the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes.