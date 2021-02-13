One person dead following early morning Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. — A man is dead and another person is injured following an early morning crash on Great Northern Drive and 18th Street North in Fargo.

Fargo Police responded to the crash at around 1 a.m. on Saturday where they found a badly damaged vehicle and an unresponsive man lying on the ground nearby.

The 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Officers eventually learned the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was found by West Fargo Police at their house.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for their injuries and arrested for DUI and Criminal Vehicular Injury.

Since the driver was admitted to the hospital, a report will be completed and forwarded to the Cass County States Attorneys Office for consideration of charges.