Spuds Win Battle Of The Border Over Bruins

Moorhead High Boys Basketball defeated Fargo South, 87-41, on Saturday afternoon

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – The Moorhead Boys Basketball team got off to a quick start and never slowed down, beating Fargo South, 87-41, on Saturday afternoon. The Spuds scored 56 points in the first half alone and finished the day with a 61% mark from the field.

Sibomana Enock’s 12 points were the most for the Bruins.