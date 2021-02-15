LIVE: Girl Scout Cookie Season Looking Different Due To COVID

Find Out How You Can Still Score Those Coveted Cookies

It’s that time of year again when we can get our hands on those delectable Girl Scout cookies. But the process to get your Thin Mints and Samoas might look different this year.

Because of COVID, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is shifting away from the traditional cookie booths at local businesses.

They’re doing more door-to-door sales in their neighborhoods, along with encouraging online orders.

Some cookie booths will begin this Friday, with extra masks and hand sanitizer for the girl scouts.

Despite the challenges, local scouts and sisters Ali and Abby tell us they want to sell a thousand boxes between them this year.

And they have big plans for the proceeds.

Ali says, “My troop is hoping to use our money to buy art supplies to give to kids at children’s hospitals.”

Abby adds, “And I wanna get coats, mittens and other clothes and donate them to the homeless.”

Girl Scout cookie season runs through March 22nd. Click here to find where you can buy cookies in person or order them online.