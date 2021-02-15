‘Mugshot bill’ fails in North Dakota House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has rejected the so-called “mug shot” bill.

The bill would have prohibited police from releasing mugshot photos of suspects arrested and booked into jail.

Supporters of the bill say the photos can cause harm to someone who was jailed, but later found not guilty.

Finley Republican Rep. Bill Devlin, who opposed the bill, says very few people in that situation are acquitted.

The bill failed on a 49-45 vote.