Peterson: ‘Trump is done’

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Former longtime Minnesota Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson says he doesn’t miss working in Washington and has no plans of going back.

Peterson spoke with KVRR in one of his first interviews since he lost his reelection bid to Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach.

Peterson was among just two House Democrats who voted against the impeachment of President Trump in 2019, but Peterson says the circumstances leading up to Trump’s second impeachment were different.

“The way he was behaving after the election, putting all his misinformation out, this time I would have voted to impeach him if I was there. Because I just think that what he did was bad for the country. I don’t know how you could make any other kind of case.”

“Trump is done” Peterson said.

Peterson, who represented the 7th District for 30 years, says there’s “no question” that he lost the 2020 election because of Trump, who endorsed and campaigned heavily for Fischbach.

Peterson describes conditions in Congress right now as “a mess” and said “it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it.” But Peterson says he believes that voters will eventually “punish the people behaving this way on both sides.”