SUV goes into building

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — Fargo Police report that officer were dispatched around 10:10 p.m. Sunday night to the 1100 block of 4th Ave S for a vehicle that crashed into a home.

The driver of the vehicle suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No one in the house was injured.

A criminal report for reckless endangerment will be forwarded to the States attorney’s office for the drivers actions leading up to the crash.