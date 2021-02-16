Athleta opens in West Acres

The first 50 lucky shoppers were given $15 store gift cards to kick off their shopping experience.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A new store opens inside West Acres Mall.

Performance clothing store Athleta held its grand opening at 10 this morning.

Employees of the store say it’s been quite the busy day but nonetheless they are excited to welcome shoppers.

Staff from the store say they had a line waiting out the door before they opened.

Athleta will be open during normal mall business hours.