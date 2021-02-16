Bill allows concealed guns at public events

BISMARCK, N.D. – Some pro-gun North Dakota legislators are taking another shot at allowing people to carry concealed guns at sporting and athletic events.

Dickinson Republican Luke Simons’ bill also would cut nearly two dozen items from the state’s list of dangerous weapon. Almost all of the testimony Monday was centered around narrowing the list of dangerous weapons.

No one on the committee questioned amending state law to allow people to legally carry firearms at a sporting or athletic events

Simons said that expanding the state’s gun laws to include those activities “is the main intent” of the bill.