Update: Rolling blackouts discontinued until further notice

Southwest Power Pool

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Public Service has been notified that the rolling blackouts will be discontinued until further notice.

“MPS apologizes for the short notice, or no notice, that was given earlier this morning, as staff was notified at 9:20 AM that the blackouts would begin occurring at 9:50 a.m. MPS would like to thank its customers for their patience, and regrets any inconvenience this may have caused.

Approximately 9,800 customers were impacted by the rolling power outages. MPS was allowed to go back to normal operations after the first 30 minutes of the rolling blackouts.

In Valley City, rolling blackouts began at 7:00 a.m. according to Marshall Senf, Electrical Superintendent at Valley City Public Works.

Xcel Energy and Otter Tail Power Co. are not part of the Southwest Power Pool.

Southwest Power Pool ordered rolling blackouts through an energy emergency and is taking steps to prevent circumstances from getting worse, which could result in uncontrolled outages of even greater magnitude.