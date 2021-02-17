Dakota Medical Center Partners with Tech4kids to donate laptops

Mrs. North Dakota Amy Longtin leverages position to help children in need.

FARGO, N.D. – The new Mrs. North Dakota Amy Longtin started a tech-focused non-profit to provide tools to kids in need.

Tech4kids is donating 20 refurbished laptops to another non-profit focused on education. They were donated by many local companies such as Stoneridge Software and RDO.

Tech4kids then made sure they were in good working order.

“I reached out to her and she got back to me in a week and said hey, you know I could use these laptops – they’re going to have a youth training youth program,” Longtin said.

Destiny’s Diamond Kids are the ones receiving the laptop for their new program. A child in the program also shared his experience being taught by his peers.

“Well, it felt better that someone close to my age would teach me and I would understand things more better,” Marcquist Holiday said.

Longtin is looking for more organizations to partner with and supply their technology needs.

You can help Longtin in her goal by clicking here.

If you are interested in learning more about Diamond Kids and their program, click here.