Minneapolis beefs up security before trial in Floyd’s death

George FLoyd memorial (CNN)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis city leaders are beefing up security plans, preparing to close streets and keeping residents and businesses informed as the trial approaches for the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Jacob Frey said security will be a top priority during the trial.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter. Jury selection begins March 8.

Up to 2,000 National Guard members and 1,100 officers from other agencies are expected to help with public safety.

The city is also advising businesses to take precautions, and is working to keep residents informed.