West Fargo City Commission extends mask-wearing request until May

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – West Fargo city commissioners have approved an extension of the city mask strategy until May 3rd.

The city is asking people to wear masks in public places and where social distancing isn’t possible, but there is no enforcement for those who don’t comply.

Mayor Bernie Dardis said he had been sent a number of photos on a regular basis of bars and restaurants in West Fargo where the compliance is what he called “awful.”

Dardis said it’s “really scary” that there’s a false sense of security as people are ignoring the coronavirus variants that are spreading across the U.S.

City Commissioner Mandy George was the only no vote. She called the mask strategy an overreach and said many people will be upset about the mask-wearing extension.