“Healing Touch” energy therapy helps Sanford Health patients heal holistically

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A holistic medical approach at Sanford Health is giving patients the option to heal through energy therapy.

For some patients at Sanford’s Southpointe Clinic in Fargo, recovery doesn’t begin with machinery or prescriptions.

It begins simply with a pair of healing hands.

“I started with Healing Touch when I got to the point where I needed to have radiation. That was very scary for me,” said Cindy Jordet.

Jordet was diagnosed with cancer in September.

She found the comfort she needed as she began her radiation through this form of energy therapy.

Weekly sessions of Healing Touch have helped her cope with the side effects of radiation like indigestion, extreme thirst and anxiety.

“I just feel so much better,” she said with a smile. “Everything works better, my whole body works better, my mood works better.”

“When I see the results as a nurse, and I see the results people get from Healing Touch, it just makes me excited,” said Karen Pausch, the only certified Healing Touch practitioner at Sanford Health.

The nationally accredited program uses a light or near-body touch to help the human body heal physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

“We have seven major energy centers or chakras,” explained Pausch. “Each of those chakras spin and create a layer of our energy field, and within this field is where we hold things. We want to create wellness and healing through balance and clearing of the energy fields.”

“I just feel like my whole body is working so much better in all ways,” added Jordet.

Healing Touch helps clear energy blockages and balance the energetic flow of body, mind and spirit.

Sanford’s integrative medicine department opened last year.

For more information, click here.