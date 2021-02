ND High School Wrestling Roundup

The Class A. and B. state championships rolled on at the FargoDome

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The North Dakota High School Wrestling Championships were in full swing on Thursday afternoon and evening. In Class A., Koityn Grebel of Valley City, Truman Weremeyer of Davies, and K.C. Ortiz of West Fargo all advanced. In Class B., Lisbon’s Jordan Sours also took home a win.

All five move onto the semifinals.