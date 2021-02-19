UPDATE: Fargo Police find person responsible in hit and run
UPDATE: Police have identified the company and driver of this truck.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a person responsible in a hit and run.
Authorities say a truck driver hit a traffic signal causing significant damage at 15th Avenue and University Drive South.
It happened yesterday afternoon at around 3:45.
If you have any information regarding the vehicle or driver, call 701.235.4493 and reference ICR 21-014037.