UPDATE: Fargo Police find person responsible in hit and run

1/3

2/3

3/3

UPDATE: Police have identified the company and driver of this truck.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a person responsible in a hit and run.

Authorities say a truck driver hit a traffic signal causing significant damage at 15th Avenue and University Drive South.

It happened yesterday afternoon at around 3:45.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or driver, call 701.235.4493 and reference ICR 21-014037.