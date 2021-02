Force Overcome Deficit To Beat Sioux City

Fargo continued their winning ways on Friday over the Sioux City Musketeers, 6-2

FARGO, ND – The Fargo Force defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 6-2 on Friday evening. Austin Wong broke the ice 44 seconds into the goal with his 11th goal of the season. The win is their first of the season against Sioux City. The two play again tomorrow.