NDSU Women Drop Weekend Opener To SDSU

The Bison dropped to (9-4) in Summit League play with the Jackrabbits remained undefeated in that department

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with 23rd-ranked South Dakota State Friday night before dropping an 86-78 contest.

NDSU dropped to 14-5 on the year and 9-4 in Summit League play with the loss, while the Jackrabbits improved to 18-2 overall and 11-0 in league play. The Jackrabbits are ranked 23rd by the Associated Press, 25th by USA Today/WBCA and second in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll. The two teams will face each other again on Saturday, with tipoff set for 5 p.m. at the Scheels Center. Prior to the game, NDSU will honor senior Michelle Gaislerova.

Heaven Hamling led the Bison with a career-high 23 points, connecting on 5-of-10 shooting from downtown. Emily Dietz added 15 points and tied a career-high with five assists, while grabbing four rebounds. Dietz moved in to the top 50 in school history in scoring with 861 career points. Ryan Cobbins had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Abby Schulte added 13 points and three steals. Tylee Irwin had a game-high 25 points, while Paiton Burckhard added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

NDSU’s 78 points were the most the Jackrabbits have allowed in a game this season and just the fourth time an opponent has reached the 70’s against them. The Bison were 25-of-56 (44.6%) from the floor and 8-of-19 (42.1%) from 3-point range. The Jackrabbits were 27-of-51 (52.9%) from the field and 7-of-19 (36.8%) from downtown. The Bison were 20-of-23 (87%) at the free throw line, while SDSU was 25-of-36 (69.4%). The Jackrabbits had advantages in the paint (36-26) and second chance points (13-5).

The Bison turned the ball over on the opening two possessions of the game, leading to a 4-0 SDSU lead. The Bison answered with a 10-0 run, taking their largest lead of the game at 10-4 with 7:17 left in the first quarter. The Jackrabbits answered back with a 14-0 run and led 23-16 after the first quarter. SDSU led 39-32 at the half and extended the lead to 53-40 with 5:21 to play in the third quarter. NDSU cut the lead to 74-70 on a 3-pointer by Cobbins with 2:39 to play, but couldn’t get any closer.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics