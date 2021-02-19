Play of the Week Nominees: February 19

Central Cass, Davies battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — (KVRR) The latest DJ Colter High School Play of The Week Nominees come from the state of North Dakota on the ice and the hardwood.

First up, Central Cass girls basketball taking on Lisbon. Deconte Smith showing off that court vision finds the loose ball and draws the contact at the rim finishes off the bucket. It was a big night for the guard a game-high 17 points as the Squirrels stayed undefeated with a win over the Broncos.

But is it better than what we saw from the edc boys hockey tournament?

Davies taking on Sheyenne. Its four on four hockey. Jackson Archbold taking advantage. Skates fast through the neutral zone and finishes on the goal five hole. It put the Eagles up 2-0 in the second period and on to a 3-1 win that advanced them onto the semifinals.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.