Senate approves annual legislative sessions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – By the narrowest of margins, the North Dakota Senate has passed a bill to allow for annual legislative sessions.

The sponsor, Williston Republican Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, says the additional session would be a “short session” to take care of budget matters.

One Senator was absent, and the vote was tied 23 to 23. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford cast the deciding vote.

Barring reconsideration, the measure will go to the House.