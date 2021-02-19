Senate okays amendment that bans NDSU from taking Planned Parenthood grant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota Senate has passed an amendment that prohibits NDSU from accepting grant money from Planned Parenthood.

The $10.5 million grant would be used to train teachers how to talk with students about sex. Some state lawmakers and Christian groups have called on NDSU to end the program.

Turtle Lake Republican Sen. Howard Anderson says he’s concerned about the broad reach of amendments like this. Anderson says it could affect how colleges work with organizations such as the National Institutes for Health, because the federal government does fund some abortions.

The amendment was added to the “Challenge Grant” funding bill.

The bill passed 29 to 18. Unless it’s reconsidered, the bill’s next stop is the House.