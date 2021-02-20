Players compete in annual pond hockey tournament

"It's just the experience, building some friendships and meeting some new guys in town to play hockey, it's kind of just one big community."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Parks District is welcoming players back with a game of pond hockey after canceling last week’s events due to the dangerously cold temperatures.

“We have our annual pond hockey tournament today. We have four different divisions that are playing today. We usually have it split up in between two weekends, but last weekend it was a little bit too cold so now we have all four playing today which is great,” Fargo Park District Event Specialist, Stephanie D’Ambrosio said.

One hockey player who’s been playing in the tournament for 10 years describes his excitement to get on the ice.

“The game today is going to go back and forth, we’re going to score, they’re going to score, we’re going to have respect for each other because that’s what hockey is about, you go out and you play a game that you love and at the end of the day it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, you play well,” Ice Hogs Player, Mike Dicarlis said.

As players compete, they have to move up in ranks to win the ultimate tournament prize.

“There’s four divisions across all different skill levels, we have 41 teams competing this weekend and everyone is always so excited about this event. It’s two days, a Saturday and Sunday tournament and it’s just really fun whether you win or lose. Everyone seems to have a really good time out here and they win their name on our trophy which looks like a Stanley cup,” said D’Ambrosio.

Some hockey players remain hopeful for the cup even after a defeating result.

“We were just a little out played today, outmatched so sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but we had fun. The other guys they were just a little better today than us, but we won two we lost one so hopefully we can win a couple more and get to the championship,” Moose Knuckles Captain, James Floyd said.

Win or lose, the players say it’s all about making connections in the community.

“It’s just the experience, building some friendships and meeting some new guys in town to play hockey, it’s kind of just one big community,” Floyd said.

“You always step on the ice to win sometimes you don’t, win or lose we’re going to go back in the tent, and we’re going to sit together and have fun because that’s what the game is about is having fun,” said, Dicarlis.

You can catch the rest of the Pond Hockey Classic tournament Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Lindenwood Park.