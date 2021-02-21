Berry On This Year’s Pursuit Of The Penrose Cup: “This Ranks Way Up There As One Of The Highest”

North Dakota hockey captured it's second straight Penrose Cup after Saturday's win

GRAND FORKS, ND – The NCHC sas only been around for eight years and North Dakota hockey seemingly always contends for the title. Saturday’s win ensured they did a little more than just contend.

The Green and White captured their second consecutive Penrose Cup after defeating Omaha, 7-1. NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton was at The Ralph to present the trophy after the game, as he did last year. It was win number seventeen for the Fighting hawks on the season. They’ve got three games left, all against Omaha (the final two are at home). But already, this season is something special to their head coach.

“Been here a long time as a coach, a assistant, a head coach and there have been a lot of good times here and lot of championships but this ranks way up there as one of the highest as far as trying to capture this year with this group,” said head coach Brad Berry. “A special group of guys.”

“We were pretty, I don’t want to say easy going but, just kind of accepted whatever was thrown our way and that’s kind of what helped us,” said Jordan Kawaguchi. “We were ready for anything. Obviously, we knew this year was going to be unlike any other.”