Code Green Answers The Call In Season Opener

North Dakota State Football's defense held Youngstown State to under 200 yards of total offense in Saturday's win

FARGO, ND – North Dakota State Football was back in all ways: playing and winning. They took down Youngstown State, 25-7 on Sunday. The defense had no rust to shake off.

Aside from only allowing one touchdown, Code Green kept the penguins out of the red zone the entire game, stopped them on ten of their fourteen 3rd downs chances, limited them to 51 rushing yards, forced eight punts, and six guys combined to have seven tackles for losses, which all amounted to 31 yards. As a whole, the Bison held Youngstown State to just 171 yards of offense. It’s an effort that pleased head coach Matt Entz.

“Coach Braun and the defensive staff did an excellent job of putting together a game plan that was going to handle multiple looks, multiple situations we weren’t even sure what we would see,” said Entz. “But the thing that I told our kids going into it: the best offense we play against all year long is our own.”

“You know, they did eventually in the second half start to move to a little bit more running the football but we had a pretty good understanding and idea of what they were going to do,” Linebacker Jackson Hankey said. “The formations they were running were pretty tell-tale of what play they were going to run.”

The wins keep piling up for the bison. They now have 39 in a row going all the way back to November of 2017. A win next week against Southern Illinois ties them with Washington for the 2nd most ever in division one…