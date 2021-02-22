Davies’ Archbold Wins High School Play of the Week

Archbold took home 91 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Davies boys hockey and Jackson Archbold.

Archbold took home a commanding 91 percent of the votes. Archbold took advantage of four on four hockey and beat the defense through the neutral zone scoring five hole on the Sheyenne netminder. It helped the Eagles advance to the EDC Tournament semifinals.

Congrats to Archbold and the Eagles for taking home the win.