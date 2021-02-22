Man sought in downtown Fargo bar shooting

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police are looking for Brandon Roosevelt Grant in connection with a downtown shooting that happened early Sunday.

Three people were shot near the Bismarck Bar in the 500 block of Broadway. Police said Monday that all three victims remain in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Grant is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Grant or has information on his whereabouts can contact River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Witnesses or anyone with video of the incident are asked to call 701-241-1407 or text FARGOPD and their message to 847411.