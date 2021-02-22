Gehrig wants to limit Fargo mayor’s emergency powers

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) Three months ago, Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig sought to end Fargo’s emergency declaration immediately, but it failed on a 3-2 vote.

At Monday night’s commission meeting, Gehrig will ask for an amendment to the city’s State of Emergency ordinance. It would retain the mayor’s authority and power to declare a state of emergency but would authorize the city commission to approve, terminate, or modify any emergency declaration.

Gehrig said the mayor should not be the “king.”

“Having an emergency order for extended periods is unacceptable, that should never happen,” Gehrig said.

Gehrig’s proposed amendment would also limit the city commission to an extension of a State of Emergency to one or more successive periods of no longer than 90 days