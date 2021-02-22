Watch: HLN series to focus on Greywind murder Sunday

FARGO (KVRR) – The 2017 murder of Savannah Greywind of Fargo will be the focus of a cable network TV series this weekend.

The HLN series “Lies, Crimes & Video will broadcast the episode entitled “Nightmare in Fargo” Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

HLN says the program will feature interviews with the woman who discovered Greywind’s body and all 3 prosecutors who worked on the case, including Assistant Cass County States Attorneys Leah Viste, Ryan Younggren and Tanya Johnson Martinez.

The 22-year-old Greywind was murdered in 2017 and her unborn baby was cut from her body.

Greywind’s body was found in the Red River north of Fargo. Savanna’s daughter, Haisley Jo, survived.

Brooke Crews was sentenced to life in prison for Greywind’s murder. Crews’ boyfriend, William Hoehn, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.