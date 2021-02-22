House approves bill to outlaw local mask mandates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has passed a bill to prevent local governments from imposing mask mandates.

The bill’s sponsor is Minot Republican Representative Jeff Hoverson. Hoverson told the House he’s received a lot of emails, virtually all them in support of his bill.

Bismarck Republican Representative Jason Dockter argued against the measure. Dockter says having a ban on governments adopting mask mandates takes away local control.

The bill passed on a 50 to 44 vote.