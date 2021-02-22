North Dakota family was aboard 777 during engine explosion

BISMARCK, N.D. – A family from Wishek, N.D. was aboard a United Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing after the aircraft’s right engine exploded shortly after takeoff from Denver.

Brenda Dohn of Wishek was aboard the Boeing 777-200 with her husband and three kids, headed from Denver to Honolulu, on Saturday when the plane’s right engine failed.

Dohn says what began as a smooth takeoff quickly turned into turbulence in the clouds.

Dohn said she felt “a big boom, not something small” and immediately knew that something had happened.

The plane eventually returned to land safely at the Denver airport.