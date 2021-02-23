N.D. Hockey State Tournament Recap: Quarterfinals

Top two seeds advance on girls side

FARGO, N.D. — The quarterfinals of the North Dakota high school girls and boys hockey tournament took place on Tuesday night at the higher seed.

On the girls side, all top four seeds (Fargo North-South, Davies, Bismarck and Grand Forks) advanced to the semifinals. The Spruins will play the KnightRiders and the Eagles will play the Blizzard Friday afternoon at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

On the boys side, all four teams from the east region moved on as West Fargo and South-Shanley pulled off upsets over Bismarck and Minot on the road. Grand Forks Central and Grand Forks Red River both winning their match-ups handily.