North Dakota House legalizes recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has voted to legalize recreational use of marijuana.

The bill only allows the already-established “compassion centers” to sell marijuana. Residents would not be allowed to grow their own marijuana.

Smoking marijuana would also not be allowed in public.

The bill passed 56 to 38.

It will now go to the Senate for further consideration.