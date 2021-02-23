North Dakota House raises state gasoline tax

BISMARCK (KVRR/KCND) -The North Dakota House has voted to raise the gasoline tax by three cents a gallon.

The tax would jump from 23 cents to 26 cents. The increase is projected to raise another $44 million over the next two years, with the money going toward roads and bridges.

Supporters of the increase say they view the tax as a “user fee” for those who use the highways. “It’s time to do it” Rugby Republican Senator Jon Nelson said.

Minot Republican Representative Larry Bellew argued this is not the time to be raising taxes.

“We are still going through an unprecedented pandemic, where many have lost lost their jobs. A state and federal gas tax increase will adversely affect lower and middle income citizens much more than the well-to-do.”

The bill also raises road user fees for electric cars from $120 to $200, on hybrids from $50 to $100, and on electric motorcycles from $20 to $50.

The measure passed 61 to 32. It now goes to the Senate.