North Dakota House wants voters to okay online sports betting

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota House wants residents to decide if sports betting and internet poker should be allowed in the state.

Representatives on Tuesday endorsed a pair of bipartisan resolutions and companion bills that set the rules for the gambling operations.

Supporters say internet poker and sports betting would generate revenue for charitable causes and the state, including its compulsive gambling treatment program.

Opponents worry that expanded gambling in the state could cause more gambling addiction problems.

The proposals now move to the Senate. If approved by both chambers, the measures could appear on the November 2022 ballot.