Two men rescued after pickup sinks on western Minnesota lake

WHEATON, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Two men from Wheaton are thankful that Chad Schmidt was fishing nearby when the pickup they were in sank close to an ice heave on Lake Traverse Monday afternoon.

Schmidt, of Dumont, who was in his fish house, saw the pickup sinking when he looked out the window. He grabbed a tow strap from his pickup and pulled both men from the water.

Traverse County Sheriff Trevor Wright says one of the men told him that he was nearly exhausted when Schmidt pulled him to solid ice.

Wright says the ice kept breaking as the men tried to get out of the water.

Wright identifies the men as 72-year-old Lloyd Nelson and 56-year-old Pete Katalinas.

Two dogs in the pickup did not survive.