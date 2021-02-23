U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley resigns effective Feb. 28

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley submitted his resignation to President Biden Tuesday.

Wrigley’s resignation is effective Feb. 28, which is the date Biden expects many of President Trump’s appointees to step down.

Wrigley has served as U.S. Attorney for a combined total of ten years, and is the only North Dakotan to have been twice presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney and confirmed by the Senate.

Wrigley previously served as U.S. Attorney in the George W. Bush administration.

First Assistant U.S Attorney Nick Chase will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney until Biden nominates a permanent replacement.

Fargo attorney Mac Schneider has been mentioned as a possible successor.