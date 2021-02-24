Former West Fargo teacher accused of soliciting a minor online

Luring a Minor by Computer or other Electronic Means is a Class B Felony

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former West Fargo and Sheyenne high schools teacher, who recently resigned amid a police investigation, is accused of soliciting a minor online.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ron Thompson faces a charge of Luring a Minor by Computer or other Electronic Means.

“It is a Class B Felony. As a Class B Felony, that is something that has a possible maximum penalty of 10 years incarceration, a $20,000 fine, or both,” explained Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick.

Court documents show Thompson had sexually explicit online conversations between October 31st and November 6th of 2019 with a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Thompson was actually interacting with an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigator in a different state.

The investigator’s operation began on a website called E-Chat and then moved to Google Hangouts, where Thompson talked about having oral sex with the girl.

After finding out Thompson’s location, the investigator sent a tip to West Fargo Police who then coordinated with West Fargo Public Schools to conduct a search warrant.

Thompson’s personal and school property were searched on February 2nd, 2021.

“The initial investigation has not uncovered evidence related to any local victims, however the West Fargo Police Department still considers this an active and ongoing investigation,” said West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness.

Thompson admitted to chatting online with multiple girls, but denies having any inappropriate contact or chats with anyone in the immediate area.

Thompson has also admitted to sending a picture of himself to multiple women although it’s unclear what the photo entails.

“We have a lot of protocols in place when we’re hiring our staff, and I do believe that the school itself is a reflection of the community, and I think the dangers are in our community and the school is not exempt,” said West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Beth Slette.

Authorities say this is an important reminder for parents to teach their children about the dangers of the internet.

Thompson submitted his resignation on February 2nd.

Officials say he has not been on school property since.

Charges are being considered by the Cass County Attorney’s Office.

Read the court documents by clicking here.