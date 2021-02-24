Former West Fargo teacher charged with soliciting a minor online

WEST FARGO (KVRR) – A former West Fargo teacher who suddenly resigned earlier this month is accused of soliciting a minor by computer.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ronald Thompson has been charged with one count of luring a minor by computer or other electronic means.

West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness says investigators received a tip from an out-of-state investigator on Jan. 28 that Thompson was attempting to solicit a minor online. He says the “minor” who Thompson was attempting to lure was actually an out-of-state investigator posing as a minor.

The chief says “numerous items of evidence” were seized, including electronics and electronic storage devices.

Cass County States attorney Birch Burdick says the charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Thompson was a teacher at Sheyenne and West Fargo High Schools.