Lindenwood Park project opponents gather at Park Board retreat to voice their concerns

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A few people came together Wednesday afternoon to voice their displeasure with the changes planned for Fargo’s Lindenwood Park.

The Fargo Park District wants to move Lindenwood’s road loop to a higher location, away from the Red River and remove up to 82 trees.

Opponents of the plan met at Rheault Farm, where the Fargo Park Board was holding a retreat.

One woman says more public input about the changes should’ve been considered.

“Why don’t we close the road, make it trails that would be handicapped and elderly accessible, use the money for really nice trails, update the shelters,” suggested Karen Mann.

Fargo Parks District Director Dave Bietz has said the district’s plan could begin as early as May and be completed by the end of October.