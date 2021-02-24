Lindenwood Park project opponents to gather at Park Board retreat

FARGO (KVRR) – Opponents of a plan to make major changes to Fargo’s Lindenwood Park are planning to take their case directly to the Fargo Park Board Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers of “Defend Lindenwood Park” will meet at Rheault Farm in south Fargo, where the Fargo Park Board is holding a retreat.

“We’re going to join them to let them hear our displeasure. Bring signs, kids, dogs, the more the merrier” the group’s Facebook page says. “Please mask and distance as appropriate, and be prepared for the cold.”

The Fargo Park District wants to move Lindenwood’s road loop to a higher location, away from the Red River and remove up to 82 trees.

Opponents say the project is unnecessary, expensive, and will harm the park’s environment.

Organizers plan to meet at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The park board’s retreat begins at 3:00 p.m.