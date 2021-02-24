UND Hockey Closes Out Regular Season With Single Games Against Omaha

Fighting Hawks are 3-1 against the Mavericks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After winning the Penrose Cup and locking up the NCHC title last weekend with a series sweep over Omaha, North Dakota hockey looks towards a unique finish to the year with just single games against UNO the next two Friday’s.

Since leaving the bubble in December, the second half of conference play has all been two-game series. Those series have been kind to the Fighting Hawks, who are 10-2 in those games, winning the last four at home..

This week its back on the road and by having just one game to focus on the plan is all systems go.

“It’s one of those now where you’re going down and on the road again,” head coach Brad Berry said. “You’re going into an environment where you want to make sure that you start fast and knowing you want to win that game but you’re not playing a second game, if you lose the first, you’re going home again.”

Usually you don’t think about it too much about it on a back to back. On Friday night, you just go out there and play as hard as you can to win and then on Saturday the message in the room is always empty the tanks,” defenseman Matt Kiersted said. Leave it all out there. Nothing to save it for. Going down with just one this weekend, that’s going to be the mindset for Friday. Leave it all out on the ice. Give it everything we got. We have nothing to save for with a full week to recover.”

UND is 3-1 against Omaha this season.