Woman struck by vehicle on I-94 near Fergus Falls, two in custody

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says troopers were investigating a crash when another vehicle struck the woman involved in the original crash, and a tow truck.

Two occupants of the vehicle that struck the victim fled on foot.

Grabow says state troopers, along with Fergus Falls police and Otter Tail County deputies located both suspects a short while later.

Grabow says the condition of the woman who was hit is not known.