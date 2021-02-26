Update: Moorhead shooting injures one, person responsible missing

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – One person was injured in a shooting in south Moorhead Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of 41st Ave. S. for a reported accidental shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male who had received a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

A small-caliber rifle, was located on the scene. The victim was transported to Essential Health by FM Ambulance Service.

Prior to arrival, the responsible party for the shooting left the scene. Due to the shooting’s unknown nature, officers set up a perimeter, and a K-9 track was attempted. The responsible party was not located during the search.

S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School went into lockdown during the K-9 search of the area. Officers were also placed in the area of the school as a precaution.

Police say the person responsible has not been located, and the incident is under investigation.