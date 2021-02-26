ND State Hockey Roundup: Semifinals

The North Dakota High School Hockey State Semifinals took place at the Ralph on Saturday

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – Four teams total (two on the boys, two on the girls) advanced to the North Dakota High School Hockey State Championships on Friday evening at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

On the girls side, (1) Fargo North/South defeated (4) Grand Forks, 4-2 while (2) Fargo Davies beat Bismarck (3), 6-1.

In the boys games, (E1) Grand Forks Central took down (E3) Fargo South/Shanley, 6-0.