Play of the Week Nominees: February 26th

Fargo North-South, Fergus Falls Battle for Play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — (KVRR) The latest Chris Heise High School Play of The Week Nominees come from ice in North Dakota and hardwood in Minnesota.

First up, girls state hockey quarterfinals Fargo North-South on their home ice against Jamestown. Forward Abby Promersberger with the absolute filth of a backhand skating right into the zone like no one’s business.

That was first of three on the night for the senior showing why she’s going d-1 in the fall to St Thomas. The Spruins advanced to the semifinals with a 6-0 win.

But is it better than what we saw from Fergus Falls girls basketball? Otters taking on Moorhead guard Ellie Colbeck forces the steal and goes coast to coast with the opposite lay in on the other end.

Otters big winners on the night taking down the Spuds, 81-43 for when number 10 on the year.